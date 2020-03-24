33,817 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $21.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.88. 12,399,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,097. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

