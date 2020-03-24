36,792 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

HD Supply stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 246,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,016. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

