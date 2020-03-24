38,222,105 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,222,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 4.16% of Applied Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 16,324,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

