38,621 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.01. 29,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,147. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

