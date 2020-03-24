3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

