4,355 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $18.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.15. 31,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.30. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total value of $1,614,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

