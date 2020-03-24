440,409 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. AnaptysBio accounts for about 2.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

ANAB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

