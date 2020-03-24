449,196 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Farfetch by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Barker Partnership L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $13,579,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $11,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 2,723,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.16. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.