46,353,108 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,353,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,311,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 1.77% of AstraZeneca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 6,129,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,114. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

