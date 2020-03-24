491,260 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 491,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $50,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

