492,784 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,000. Colony Group LLC owned 1.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 120,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

