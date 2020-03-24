4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,476.75

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $8,476.75 and $1,872.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.