50,284 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

