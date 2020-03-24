$52.11 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $52.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $210.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.42 million, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $220.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

