59,400 Shares in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pi Financial cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 7,129,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,425. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

