66,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 6.9% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,092,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $22.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.64. 1,621,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.54. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

