68,872 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 346,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,930,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,564,758 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

