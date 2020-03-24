70,179 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AMPH traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.