71,813,109 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,813,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 14.07% of Baxter International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,159. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

