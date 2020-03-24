$73.75 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $73.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $74.70 million. International Money Express posted sales of $68.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $346.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $347.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMXI. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 73,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.01.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

