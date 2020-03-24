739,039 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 739,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 988,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,853. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

