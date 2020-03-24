74,430 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.