$794.68 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $794.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.44 million. Trimble reported sales of $801.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.