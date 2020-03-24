80,000 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,088,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.81% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.37. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

