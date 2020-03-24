81,843 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

