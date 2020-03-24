$86.87 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $86.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $365.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.10 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.43 million, with estimates ranging from $294.64 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

