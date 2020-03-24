89,047 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

