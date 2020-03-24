8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Sells $113,010.96 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,211. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $641,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

