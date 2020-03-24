905,078 Shares in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,464,000. Alkermes comprises about 6.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 34,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

