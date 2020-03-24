92,533,108 Shares in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,533,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,311,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 134.42% of Blackrock Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.73. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.00%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

