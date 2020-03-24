94,576 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 94,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 344,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,524. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.