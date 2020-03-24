95,671 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of HEZU traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 583,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,036. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

