97,000 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 8.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $12.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. 14,191,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

