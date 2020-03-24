97,023,105 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,023,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 17.23% of Boeing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,817,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

