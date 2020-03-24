AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of AAON worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. AAON’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

