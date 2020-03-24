Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

