Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 2,350,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,662,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

