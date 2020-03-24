AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of AbbVie worth $267,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

