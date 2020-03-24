ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

ABMD stock traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. 35,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,571. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $178.46. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $322.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

