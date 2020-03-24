Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.65. 1,880,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

