AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0034

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. AceD has a total market cap of $37,371.42 and $12.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000620 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001209 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,085,784 coins and its circulating supply is 11,021,178 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

