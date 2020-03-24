Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,222,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,879,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

