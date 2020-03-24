Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0216 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $5.39 million and $51,201.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.02068528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.03372887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00599252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00700930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075081 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00486409 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.