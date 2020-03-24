ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $628,438.74 and approximately $257.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,991,239 coins and its circulating supply is 83,849,228 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

