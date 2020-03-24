AdHive (ADH) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $78,680.75 and $126.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last week, AdHive has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

