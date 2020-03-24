Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

