Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158,694 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $149,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $307.27 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

