Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.67% of Adobe worth $2,651,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

