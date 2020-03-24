Adshares Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,527.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,865,000 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

