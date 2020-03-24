Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Advance Auto Parts worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $7.88 on Tuesday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,553. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

